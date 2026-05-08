Northland Securities Predicts Tigo Energy Q3 Earnings

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Tigo Energy's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TYGO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tigo Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Tigo Energy stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $330.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tigo Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 595,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tigo Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,040 shares of the company's stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 449,140 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Tigo Energy by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 519,899 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 290,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company's stock.

Tigo Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tigo Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several multi‑year EPS targets (FY2027–FY2030), signaling stronger long‑term profit expectations that could support upside if execution matches forecasts.

HC Wainwright raised several multi‑year EPS targets (FY2027–FY2030), signaling stronger long‑term profit expectations that could support upside if execution matches forecasts. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed FY2026 loss estimate (to ($0.01) from ($0.03)), a nearer‑term improvement that reduces expected short‑term pain.

HC Wainwright trimmed FY2026 loss estimate (to ($0.01) from ($0.03)), a nearer‑term improvement that reduces expected short‑term pain. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Tigo to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2), reflecting growing optimism on earnings prospects which may attract buyers. Article Title

Zacks upgraded Tigo to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2), reflecting growing optimism on earnings prospects which may attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Management gave Q2 revenue guidance of $30M–$32M and flagged utility‑scale growth for 2026 — a clear growth signal that could support multiple expansion if realized. Article Title

Management gave Q2 revenue guidance of $30M–$32M and flagged utility‑scale growth for 2026 — a clear growth signal that could support multiple expansion if realized. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 earnings and call transcripts are available — management commentary and detail in the call may be parsed by investors for execution signs; transcripts provide context but are informational. Article Title Article Title

Q1 2026 earnings and call transcripts are available — management commentary and detail in the call may be parsed by investors for execution signs; transcripts provide context but are informational. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut near‑term EPS estimates (Q3 and Q4 2027 and FY2027), lowering short‑term growth expectations — a driver of downward price pressure as consensus near‑term profitability is trimmed.

Northland Securities cut near‑term EPS estimates (Q3 and Q4 2027 and FY2027), lowering short‑term growth expectations — a driver of downward price pressure as consensus near‑term profitability is trimmed. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced its Q4 2026 EPS projection (from $0.02 to $0.01), demonstrating mixed analyst views and adding uncertainty to near‑term earnings momentum.

HC Wainwright reduced its Q4 2026 EPS projection (from $0.02 to $0.01), demonstrating mixed analyst views and adding uncertainty to near‑term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results showed EPS in line with consensus but revenue missed estimates ($25.20M vs. ~$25.76M) and margins/ROE remain thin/negative, leaving the stock vulnerable until revenue and margin expansion are consistent.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc NASDAQ: TYGO is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

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