Northland Securities Raises Earnings Estimates for MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for MaxLinear's current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for MaxLinear's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get MaxLinear alerts: Sign Up

MXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded MaxLinear from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Up 29.8%

NASDAQ MXL opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.70. MaxLinear has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $71.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 25.96%.MaxLinear's revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 343,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,385,060.80. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $771,914.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,703.85. This represents a 22.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock worth $1,518,371. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MaxLinear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MaxLinear wasn't on the list.

While MaxLinear currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here