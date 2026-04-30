NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.680-3.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.32.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $414.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NorthWestern's dividend payout ratio is 91.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NorthWestern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 465 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation NASDAQ: NWE is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern's services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

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