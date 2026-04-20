Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.58.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 50.05%. Norwegian Cruise Line's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

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