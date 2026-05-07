NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Strong-Buy Rating

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovaGold Resources has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

TSE NG opened at C$12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company's fifty day moving average is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.32. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$19.69.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NovaGold Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NovaGold Resources wasn't on the list.

While NovaGold Resources currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here