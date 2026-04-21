Novartis (NVS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $13.5421 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 25.65%.Novartis's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Novartis Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NVS opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13. Novartis has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $288.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $4.773 per share. This represents a yield of 306.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Novartis's dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 25.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novartis to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded Novartis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Novartis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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