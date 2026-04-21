Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and traded as high as $61.02. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $60.24, with a volume of 74,688 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novozymes A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVZMY

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company's product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

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