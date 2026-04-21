NRG Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $11.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,240,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,738. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.35.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 2.81%.The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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