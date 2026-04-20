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NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
NTT logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down at Monday's open, falling from $24.47 to $23.33 and last trading around $24.35 on light volume, with the stock down roughly 0.6%.
  • Deutsche Bank cut NTT from a Buy to a Hold on Feb. 6, leaving the consensus rating at Hold and likely contributing to near-term selling pressure.
  • Fundamentals showed an earnings beat — $0.65 EPS vs. $0.59 expected and $23.29B revenue vs. $23.07B — while NTT trades at a P/E of 11.16 with a market cap of about $79.5B and modest margins (net margin 7.66%, ROE 10.5%).
  • Interested in NTT? Here are five stocks we like better.

NTT Inc. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $23.33. NTT shares last traded at $24.3450, with a volume of 2,398 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NTT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTT

NTT Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.07 billion. NTT had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

About NTT

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a Japan-based telecommunications and information technology company. Established as a state-owned entity in 1952 and privatized in 1985, NTT provides a broad array of network services and IT solutions. The company's core offerings include fixed‐line and mobile communications, high‐speed internet services, and network management for enterprise and consumer customers.

NTT's business operations are organized across several key subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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