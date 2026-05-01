NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NTT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTT

NTT Stock Performance

Shares of NTT stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. NTT has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. NTT had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $23.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NTT will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a Japan-based telecommunications and information technology company. Established as a state-owned entity in 1952 and privatized in 1985, NTT provides a broad array of network services and IT solutions. The company's core offerings include fixed‐line and mobile communications, high‐speed internet services, and network management for enterprise and consumer customers.

NTT's business operations are organized across several key subsidiaries.

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