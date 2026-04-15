Nuclear Stocks To Watch Now - April 15th

Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, Nano Nuclear Energy, HCM II Acquisition, and Lightbridge are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Nuclear stocks" are shares of companies involved in the nuclear industry—for example uranium miners, fuel-cycle firms, reactor builders, utilities that operate nuclear plants, and equipment or service providers. Investors treat them as plays on nuclear power and fuel-cycle dynamics, carrying sector-specific drivers (uranium prices, government policy, safety and regulatory risk) that can make them more cyclical and politically sensitive than broad-market stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.
Oklo (OKLO)
Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO
NuScale Power (SMR)
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR
Centrus Energy (LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU
BWX Technologies (BWXT)
BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT
Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)
Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE
HCM II Acquisition (IMSR)
Terrestrial Energy Inc. produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IMSR
Lightbridge (LTBR)
Read Our Latest Research Report on LTBR
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