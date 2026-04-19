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Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR) and BWX Technologies (BWXT) were identified by MarketBeat's screener as the three nuclear stocks to watch, having posted the highest dollar trading volume among nuclear names in recent days.
  • Oklo and NuScale are focused on advanced reactor technology and SMRs — Oklo designs fission power plants and offers used‑fuel recycling, while NuScale develops modular light‑water reactor modules (NPMs) and VOYGR plant designs.
  • BWX Technologies manufactures nuclear components and naval reactors/fuel with a large government‑operations business, positioning it as a defense‑linked supplier in the nuclear supply chain.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Oklo, NuScale Power, and BWX Technologies are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Nuclear stocks" are shares of companies whose business is tied to the nuclear industry — for example uranium miners, reactor designers and manufacturers, fuel‑cycle and waste‑management firms, and utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Stock market investors follow these names for exposure to nuclear energy trends, regulatory and policy changes, uranium price movements, and technological shifts such as small modular reactors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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