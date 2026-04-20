Nucor (NUE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $8.8937 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Nucor's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $195.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.76 and a 200-day moving average of $164.24. Nucor has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $197.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $690,818.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,044. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 7,452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,741.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,620.56. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,401 shares of company stock worth $4,936,152. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $198.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.60.

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Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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