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Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Nucor logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor’s price target from $250 to $285 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 9.76% upside from the current price.
  • Nucor stock traded up to $259.65, near its 52-week high, while analysts overall maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $251.67.
  • The company recently reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.23 beating estimates and revenue of $9.50 billion topping expectations; it also has a $4 billion share repurchase authorization in place.
  • Interested in Nucor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nucor from $213.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 0.5%

Nucor stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 262,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,268. Nucor has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Nucor's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,028,566.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,802,127.24. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $519,971.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,132,242.37. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,407,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,633,554,000 after acquiring an additional 144,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,205 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $609,002,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,761 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 509,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $429,298,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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