NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,919,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session's volume of 27,949,932 shares.The stock last traded at $13.1820 and had previously closed at $13.57.

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NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NuScale Power from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Get Our Latest Report on SMR

NuScale Power Trading Down 3.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.27.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $226,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,623,451.44. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock worth $481,029,608. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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