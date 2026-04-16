NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 2.3% - Time to Sell?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.4380. 67,327,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 26,784,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
Trending Headlines about NuScale Power
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — a new U.S. space nuclear power initiative and related government focus has lifted nuclear names (including NuScale) this week, supporting upside narratives around government contracts and long-term demand. Oklo, Nano Nuclear, Centrus, NuScale Surge as White House Space Nuclear Mandate Electrifies the Sector
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rally coverage — independent outlets report broader nuclear-stock rallies driven by the NASA–Pentagon initiative, which can buoy sentiment around NuScale's long-term addressable market. Oklo, NuScale Stocks Rally On US Space Nuclear Power Initiative
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance — RBC Capital maintained a Hold on SMR, indicating no recent upgrade to offset legal/operational concerns; that keeps analyst guidance neutral. RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for NuScale Power (SMR)
- Negative Sentiment: Class action filed — a securities class-action complaint has been filed alleging misstatements during a May–Nov 2025 class period; this is a direct legal overhang that can pressure the stock and increase perceived risk. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges NuScale Power Corporation Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms & deadline alerts — a flood of plaintiff firms (Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Rosen, Berger Montague, others) are soliciting investors ahead of an April 20 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status, amplifying selling pressure and headline risk. SMR DEADLINE ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: Insider/institutional selling — reports of a large director sale (~$163M) and a 13.5M-share block sale by Fluor have raised immediate liquidity and governance concerns that can weigh on price. NuScale Power (SMR) Plunges to 52-Week Low Following Massive $163M Director Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term fundamentals & reporting — commentary notes investors are bracing for upcoming financial results; NuScale's recent quarterly miss and negative margins amplify downside risk if guidance/metrics disappoint again. Why Is NuScale Power Stock Sliding Thursday?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on SMR. TD Cowen downgraded NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded NuScale Power from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.96.
View Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power
NuScale Power Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,010,190.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,429,959.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,451.44. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,135,610 shares of company stock valued at $171,143,439 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NuScale Power
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NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
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