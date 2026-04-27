NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 5.6% Higher - Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.6320. 33,872,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 28,730,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded NuScale Power from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NuScale Power from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Trading Up 5.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.27.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,451.44. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock worth $481,029,608. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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