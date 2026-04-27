Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Nuvation Bio to post earnings of $0.0069 per share and revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 325.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. On average, analysts expect Nuvation Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nuvation Bio Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.60. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUVB

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In other news, insider Kerry Wentworth sold 36,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $184,117.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $265,530. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,360. This represents a 73.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 286,750 shares of company stock worth $1,339,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 19,876.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,775 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

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