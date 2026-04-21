Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Down 0.7% - Here's Why

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $16.00. 1,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.1082.

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Nuvera Communications Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.06 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment.

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