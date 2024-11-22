NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 170059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 6,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,048. The trade was a 24.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $12,599,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,124 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company's stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

