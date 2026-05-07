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NVE Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
NVE logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NVE declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share (ex‑dividend/record date May 18, payable May 29), implying a ~4.6% yield that may boost income-focused investor interest.
  • Strong Q4 profitability: NVE reported EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $7.65M with a net margin of ~54.6% and ROE of 23.47%, indicating high profitability from a small revenue base.
  • Scale and concentration risk: total quarterly revenue remains modest and contract R&D revenue fell ~19% YoY, highlighting sensitivity to a few large orders and making future growth lumpy and visibility limited.
  • Five stocks we like better than NVE.

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

NVE Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $86.28 on Thursday. NVE has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $417.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 54.59%.The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

More NVE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Robust Q4 financials — NVE reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.02 and revenue of $7.65M, with net income up ~27% and very high net margin (~54.6%). The results show strong profitability from a small revenue base, supporting valuation multiples. NVE Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend
  • Positive Sentiment: Dividend boost — NVE declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share (ex-dividend / record date May 18, payment May 29), implying a ~4.6% yield; that raises the stock’s income appeal and can attract yield-focused investors. Dividend announcement
  • Positive Sentiment: Near-term growth signal — Management flagged “significantly higher” defense sales expected in fiscal 2027 after the Q4 outturn, which markets interpret as revenue visibility and potential multi-year contract upside for NVE’s magnetic/isolation products. NVE signals significantly higher defense sales
  • Neutral Sentiment: Full call & transcripts available — Investors can review management commentary and Q&A from the Q4 earnings call (transcripts posted on Seeking Alpha and The Motley Fool) to confirm guidance and backlog detail before positioning. Earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha) Earnings call transcript (Fool)
  • Negative Sentiment: Small revenue scale and mix risk — total quarterly revenue remains modest ($7.65M) and contract R&D revenue fell ~19% year-over-year, which highlights sensitivity to a few large orders and makes growth lumpy. That concentration raises execution and visibility risk despite strong margins. Earnings press release (BusinessWire)

NVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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