NVE Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

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NVE Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $86.28 on Thursday. NVE has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $417.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 54.59%.The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

More NVE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robust Q4 financials — NVE reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.02 and revenue of $7.65M, with net income up ~27% and very high net margin (~54.6%). The results show strong profitability from a small revenue base, supporting valuation multiples. NVE Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

Robust Q4 financials — NVE reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.02 and revenue of $7.65M, with net income up ~27% and very high net margin (~54.6%). The results show strong profitability from a small revenue base, supporting valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: Dividend boost — NVE declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share (ex-dividend / record date May 18, payment May 29), implying a ~4.6% yield; that raises the stock’s income appeal and can attract yield-focused investors. Dividend announcement

Dividend boost — NVE declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share (ex-dividend / record date May 18, payment May 29), implying a ~4.6% yield; that raises the stock’s income appeal and can attract yield-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Near-term growth signal — Management flagged “significantly higher” defense sales expected in fiscal 2027 after the Q4 outturn, which markets interpret as revenue visibility and potential multi-year contract upside for NVE’s magnetic/isolation products. NVE signals significantly higher defense sales

Near-term growth signal — Management flagged “significantly higher” defense sales expected in fiscal 2027 after the Q4 outturn, which markets interpret as revenue visibility and potential multi-year contract upside for NVE’s magnetic/isolation products. Neutral Sentiment: Full call & transcripts available — Investors can review management commentary and Q&A from the Q4 earnings call (transcripts posted on Seeking Alpha and The Motley Fool) to confirm guidance and backlog detail before positioning. Earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha) Earnings call transcript (Fool)

Full call & transcripts available — Investors can review management commentary and Q&A from the Q4 earnings call (transcripts posted on Seeking Alpha and The Motley Fool) to confirm guidance and backlog detail before positioning. Negative Sentiment: Small revenue scale and mix risk — total quarterly revenue remains modest ($7.65M) and contract R&D revenue fell ~19% year-over-year, which highlights sensitivity to a few large orders and makes growth lumpy. That concentration raises execution and visibility risk despite strong margins. Earnings press release (BusinessWire)

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

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