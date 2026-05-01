nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.450-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.120-1.150 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $145.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,745.30. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the company's stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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