nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.120-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $145.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $133.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Glj Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on nVent Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research cut nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,206,072.17. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,166. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 436.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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