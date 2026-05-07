nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.50 and last traded at $172.3810, with a volume of 3107402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.41.

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Trending Headlines about nVent Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations (revenue +53.5% y/y, EPS beat) and management raised 2026 guidance, supporting upside for the shares. Article Title

Q1 results materially beat expectations (revenue +53.5% y/y, EPS beat) and management raised 2026 guidance, supporting upside for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added NVT to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which can attract momentum-focused funds and traders. Article Title

Zacks added NVT to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which can attract momentum-focused funds and traders. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc initiated/issued a Buy on NVT (additional analyst upgrades and higher price targets are clustering around the name), reinforcing the bullish narrative. Article Title

KeyBanc initiated/issued a Buy on NVT (additional analyst upgrades and higher price targets are clustering around the name), reinforcing the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Wolfe Research Transportation & Industrials conference on May 19 — an opportunity to reinforce guidance and discuss data-center/order trends. Article Title

Management will present at the Wolfe Research Transportation & Industrials conference on May 19 — an opportunity to reinforce guidance and discuss data-center/order trends. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts provide conflicting views in sector roundups; while consensus tilts positive (average target ~$184.20), coverage is not unanimous — monitor revisions. Article Title

Some analysts provide conflicting views in sector roundups; while consensus tilts positive (average target ~$184.20), coverage is not unanimous — monitor revisions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 6,988 shares (reducing his stake ≈23% of his holding), which some investors read as a near-term negative signal. Article Title

Insider selling: EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 6,988 shares (reducing his stake ≈23% of his holding), which some investors read as a near-term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Randolph Wacker sold ~4,094 shares (~7.6% reduction of his holding) in early May; while not unusually large for executives, it can temper sentiment. Article Title

Insider selling: CAO Randolph Wacker sold ~4,094 shares (~7.6% reduction of his holding) in early May; while not unusually large for executives, it can temper sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Contrarian downgrade/analysis raises macro-related downside risks (energy/macro shocks could pressure demand), adding a cautionary view for some investors. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,625 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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