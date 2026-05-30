nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of nVent Electric PLC NYSE: NVT. In a filing disclosed on May 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in nVent Electric stock on April 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software NASDAQ: TTWO on 4/21/2026.

on 4/21/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments NASDAQ: TXN on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Linde NASDAQ: LIN on 3/26/2026.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVT

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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