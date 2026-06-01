NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 6.3% - What's Next?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.87 and last traded at $224.36. 208,206,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 172,072,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.14.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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