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NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued Saturday.
  • NVIDIA topped quarterly estimates with EPS of $1.62 (vs. $1.54 est.) and revenue of $68.13 billion, up 73.2% year-over-year, and reported a 55.6% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive (average rating "Buy" with an average target of $275.25 — 4 Strong Buy, 48 Buy, 2 Hold), but insiders sold roughly 1,153,976 shares (~$207 million) last quarter, leaving insiders with 4.17% ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.00. NVIDIA has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Major analysts and boutiques are reinforcing a buy view — Sanford C. Bernstein maintained a buy rating and Oppenheimer reaffirmed its bullish stance ahead of NVDA’s upcoming results, supporting investor confidence. Bernstein Maintains Buy
  • Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout and momentum: multiple outlets note NVDA has moved back above $200 with bullish technical setups (30-week EMA breakout, relative strength vs. the S&P), which attracts trend-following flows. Nvidia Stock Looks Like A Buy (Technical Analysis)
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst and sector comparisons favor NVDA: recent Zacks commentary and comparisons vs. peers (TSMC, AMAT) position NVIDIA as the more attractive semiconductor/AI infrastructure play given its growth, margins and relative valuation. NVIDIA vs. TSMC: One AI Stock Is a Clear Buy Right Now
  • Positive Sentiment: Product/technology catalysts: Nvidia’s AI model releases (Ising family) and partnerships (platforms built on NVIDIA tech) continue to lift adjacent themes like quantum and enterprise AI adoption, drawing fresh investor interest. Nvidia Ising sends quantum stocks soaring
  • Neutral Sentiment: Macroeconomic and market context is supportive — a broader market rebound (S&P/Nasdaq leadership) and easing geopolitical risk are helping tech names rally alongside NVDA. Investors should view NVDA’s move in the context of the overall risk-on market. MarketBeat Week in Review
  • Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and guidance remain a near-term catalyst — the stock is trading with an earnings event on the horizon, which can amplify moves in either direction depending on guidance. (Analysts expect strong FY results; watch commentary from cloud/hyperscaler demand.)
  • Negative Sentiment: Competition and capacity risk: record funding into AI-chip startups and stronger moves by incumbents (AMD, Intel, Broadcom) increase long-term competition and could pressure margins/cycle timing. Nvidia AI chip rivals attract record funding
  • Negative Sentiment: Hedging and selling by some investors — notable put buys and a small institutional stake trim — introduce short-term selling pressure risk and signal some investors are protecting gains. Michael Burry Adds Nvidia Puts Spence Asset Management Cuts Nvidia Stake

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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