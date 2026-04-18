NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.00. NVIDIA has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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