NVIDIA's (NVDA) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the computer hardware maker's stock. DA Davidson's target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.91. 130,158,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,281,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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