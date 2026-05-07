NVIDIA's (NVDA) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4%

NVDA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.67. 19,769,939 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,631,422. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.21 and a 200 day moving average of $186.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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