O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.9940, with a volume of 1362958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS.

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Key O-I Glass News

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Wall Street Zen downgraded O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OI

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in O-I Glass by 36,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Trading Down 12.3%

The business's 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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