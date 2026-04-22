Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Up 0.6% - Should You Buy?

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR - Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

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Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Up 0.6%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.11.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products.

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