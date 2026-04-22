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Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Up 0.6% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Oak Ridge Financial Services logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Stock up 0.6% — Oak Ridge Financial Services shares rose to $31.20, with about 3,400 shares traded (a 728% jump versus the average daily volume of 410).
  • Valuation and technicals — Market cap is $85.49 million, P/E is 10.68 and beta is 0.11; the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are $29.75 and $29.16, respectively.
  • Recent results and business — The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.85 on $7.48 million in revenue and operates as a bank holding company offering banking, lending, wealth management and insurance products.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR - Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Up 0.6%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.11.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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