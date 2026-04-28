Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $74.5340 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 280,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,300. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. Oaktree Specialty Lending's payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.17.

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Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $26,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,095. The trade was a 11.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,025.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,163 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation NASDAQ: OCSL is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

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