Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Obic Co (OTCMKTS:OBIIF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $28.5160 and last traded at $28.5160, with a volume of 49 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

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Obic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.38 million. Obic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 55.67%.

About Obic

Obic OTCMKTS: OBIIF is a Tokyo‐based technology company founded in 1978 that specializes in the development and deployment of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and related IT services. The company’s core offerings include integrated management systems for finance, production, distribution and human resources, which are delivered either through on‐premise installations or via cloud‐based platforms. Obic’s software suite is designed to help businesses streamline operations, improve data visibility and support decision‐making across various functional areas.

In addition to its ERP solutions, Obic provides a range of professional services such as system integration, consulting, customization and ongoing technical support.

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