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Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Obic logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Obic hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $28.5160 on very light volume of just 49 shares before last trading at that level.
  • The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, with a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a relatively low beta of 0.64, suggesting lower volatility than the broader market.
  • In its latest earnings report, Obic beat analyst expectations, posting $0.27 EPS on revenue of $221.04 million, both slightly above forecasts.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Obic Co (OTCMKTS:OBIIF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $28.5160 and last traded at $28.5160, with a volume of 49 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Obic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.38 million. Obic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 55.67%.

About Obic

(Get Free Report)

Obic OTCMKTS: OBIIF is a Tokyo‐based technology company founded in 1978 that specializes in the development and deployment of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and related IT services. The company’s core offerings include integrated management systems for finance, production, distribution and human resources, which are delivered either through on‐premise installations or via cloud‐based platforms. Obic’s software suite is designed to help businesses streamline operations, improve data visibility and support decision‐making across various functional areas.

In addition to its ERP solutions, Obic provides a range of professional services such as system integration, consulting, customization and ongoing technical support.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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