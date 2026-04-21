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Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Obic logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Obic reported quarterly EPS of $0.27, beating analysts' consensus of $0.25 by $0.02.
  • The company posted a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%, while its stock trades around $24.32 with a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a P/E of 22.11.
  • Obic is a Tokyo-based ERP software and IT services provider delivering on‑premise and cloud integrated management systems plus consulting, integration and support services.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Obic had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Obic Price Performance

OBIIF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Obic has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Obic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obic OTCMKTS: OBIIF is a Tokyo‐based technology company founded in 1978 that specializes in the development and deployment of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and related IT services. The company’s core offerings include integrated management systems for finance, production, distribution and human resources, which are delivered either through on‐premise installations or via cloud‐based platforms. Obic’s software suite is designed to help businesses streamline operations, improve data visibility and support decision‐making across various functional areas.

In addition to its ERP solutions, Obic provides a range of professional services such as system integration, consulting, customization and ongoing technical support.

See Also

Earnings History for Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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