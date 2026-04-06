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Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Obic logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Obic hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $24.32 on light volume (1,000 shares) and is below its 50‑day ($26.58) and 200‑day ($30.45) moving averages, indicating near‑term downward pressure.
  • Fundamentals are mixed: quarterly EPS of $0.29 beat estimates ($0.27) and the company shows strong profitability (net margin 54.92%, ROE 15.58%), but revenue ($219.05M) slightly missed forecasts ($222.90M).
  • The Tokyo‑based ERP and IT services provider has a market cap of $10.7B and a P/E of 22.11, signaling it remains a sizable, profitable tech company despite the recent share weakness.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Obic Co (OTCMKTS:OBIIF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Obic Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Obic had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 54.92%.The firm had revenue of $219.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million.

Obic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obic OTCMKTS: OBIIF is a Tokyo‐based technology company founded in 1978 that specializes in the development and deployment of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and related IT services. The company’s core offerings include integrated management systems for finance, production, distribution and human resources, which are delivered either through on‐premise installations or via cloud‐based platforms. Obic’s software suite is designed to help businesses streamline operations, improve data visibility and support decision‐making across various functional areas.

In addition to its ERP solutions, Obic provides a range of professional services such as system integration, consulting, customization and ongoing technical support.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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