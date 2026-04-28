Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $5.3759 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.Occidental Petroleum's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.9%

OXY traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.35. 3,413,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,653,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.23. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Occidental Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.83.

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Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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