Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $38.4720, with a volume of 1448387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Get OII alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OII. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research lowered Oceaneering International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oceaneering International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.9%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $668.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Oceaneering International's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $366,618.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $853,546.56. This represents a 30.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 22,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $842,398.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,935.57. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,360. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oceaneering International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oceaneering International wasn't on the list.

While Oceaneering International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here