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Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Oconee Federal Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oconee Federal Financial shares crossed above their 50-day moving average on Friday, with the stock trading as high as $18.34 versus a 50-day average of $15.58.
  • The stock last traded at $18.34 on very light volume of just 100 shares, suggesting limited trading activity in the move.
  • The company has a $106.74 million market cap and a 14.22 P/E ratio, while its 200-day moving average is nearly flat at $15.59.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $18.34. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $106.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

About Oconee Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oconee Federal Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Oconee Federal Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Seneca, South Carolina. Established to support local families and businesses, the company has its roots in serving the upstate South Carolina market with a broad spectrum of banking services. As a publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ under the ticker OFED, Oconee Federal Financial facilitates strategic growth and oversight for its banking subsidiary.

The company's primary business activities include commercial lending, residential real estate financing, consumer loans and a full array of deposit products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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