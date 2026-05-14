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Octave Specialty Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Octave Specialty Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Octave Specialty Group posted a much smaller first-quarter loss, with net loss to shareholders narrowing to $6.9 million from $16.1 million a year ago, while adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA turned sharply positive. Management said the improvement was driven by non-GAAP benefits that excluded one-time litigation, severance and compensation items.
  • The insurance distribution segment was the main growth engine, with revenue up 92% to $78.5 million and adjusted EBITDA nearly quadrupling to $25 million. Results were boosted by the ArmadaCare acquisition, strong organic growth across MGAs, higher profit commissions and lower financing costs.
  • Everspan saw premium growth but was hit by a settlement tied to potential litigation, which pushed the quarter’s loss ratio higher and led to an $8 million pretax loss. Even so, management said the portfolio repositioning is improving underlying performance and kept guidance unchanged after a stronger-than-expected start to the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Octave Specialty Group.

Octave Specialty Group NYSE: OSG reported a narrower first-quarter loss and sharply higher adjusted earnings, driven by rapid growth in its insurance distribution business and contributions from its recent ArmadaCare acquisition.

The company reported a net loss to shareholders of $6.9 million, or $0.13 per share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss from continuing operations to shareholders of $16.1 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Chief Financial Officer David Trick said consolidated adjusted net income to shareholders was $16.6 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with a $6 million adjusted net loss, or $0.13 per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA to shareholders rose to $20.1 million from a loss of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. Trick said the company’s non-GAAP metrics exclude items including a settlement of a potential litigation matter at Everspan, severance costs, other non-recurring costs and equity compensation.

Insurance Distribution Drives Results

President and CEO Claude LeBlanc said Octave began the year with “a strong first quarter,” led by its core insurance distribution segment. Total revenue in the segment grew 92% to $78.5 million, reflecting the October 2025 acquisition of ArmadaCare and 42% organic growth.

LeBlanc said adjusted EBITDA for insurance distribution was $25 million, nearly a four-fold increase from the year-earlier period, with margins expanding to 32% from 17%. He noted that 40% of the company’s managing general agents, or nine MGAs, are new, having launched in 2024 and 2025, and some remain in early stages of growth while still contributing negatively to adjusted EBITDA.

Trick said insurance distribution net income to shareholders rose to $13.2 million, compared with a $3.4 million net loss in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA to shareholders in the segment increased to $25.3 million from $7.1 million. Adjusted net income to shareholders rose to $22 million from $2.5 million.

The segment benefited from ArmadaCare, organic growth across its MGA portfolio, higher profit commissions and lower interest expense tied to reduced debt and lower financing costs. Trick also highlighted the exchange benefits platform, which he said posted record results in its core employer stop-loss business after a period of negative growth.

Trick cautioned that quarterly results may vary due to seasonality, particularly in the accident and health business, and the nature of de novo MGA investments. In response to a question from KBW’s Tommy McJoynt, Trick said the first quarter is expected to remain the company’s strongest quarter, followed by the fourth quarter, with the second and third quarters more in line with each other.

Everspan Results Affected by Settlement

Octave’s specialty property casualty segment, Everspan, posted gross premiums written of $104 million, net premiums written of $32 million and net premiums earned of $20 million. Trick said those figures were up 19%, 80% and 28%, respectively, driven by a portfolio repositioning that began late in 2024.

First-quarter production included 24 programs, four of which were new compared with last year and two of which were Octave-related programs. Trick said actions taken to reposition the portfolio brought the current accident-year loss ratio to 54%, while active programs are running at about a 57% loss ratio.

The reported net loss and loss adjustment expense ratio was 98.4% in the quarter, reflecting losses and expenses tied to a settlement resolving potential litigation matters related to an insurance claim. The settlement resulted in $2.1 million of additional losses incurred and $5.8 million of loss adjustment expenses for legal fees, accounting for 39.6 loss ratio points in the quarter.

For the first quarter, Everspan produced a pretax loss of $8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2 million, up 2% from the prior-year quarter. LeBlanc said Everspan remains a strategic part of Octave’s ecosystem and primarily manages third-party program business, with selective programs from Octave Ventures added where appropriate.

Market Conditions and Capacity

LeBlanc said property lines continue to soften after several years of hardening, particularly in large and middle-market accounts and catastrophe-driven exposures. He said Octave’s property-focused MGAs are diversified across the U.S., U.K. and Bermuda and are mainly focused on lower-catastrophe exposed lines and niche small and midsize enterprise markets.

In casualty lines, LeBlanc said the company continues to see a positive rate environment, particularly in higher-hazard areas such as transportation and habitational risks, where loss trends are driving rate increases in many cases above 10%. He said rate increases are moderating in lower-hazard and SME casualty segments, while niche professional and other specialty businesses are growing in a moderating to stable rate environment.

During the question-and-answer session, Truist Securities analyst Mark Hughes asked about capacity providers. LeBlanc said Octave has seen continued increases in opportunities with existing and new capacity providers, including improvements in reinsurance terms and broader appetite. He said the company increased capacity from $1.5 billion entering 2026 to more than $2 billion.

Paul Rayner, senior executive and director at Octave Ventures, said the company’s property exposure is spread across several MGAs, including those focused on large commercial direct and facultative property, U.S. middle-market property and small commercial risks, as well as package policies that include property and liability components. He said Octave is “relatively low CAT compared to our peers,” particularly in the London market.

AI Strategy and MGA Pipeline

LeBlanc said Octave is pursuing an artificial intelligence strategy through two tracks: proprietary systems built on Octave’s own data for underwriting and servicing use cases, and a curated partner model using outside AI providers with defined data boundaries. He said Octave has chosen Anthropic as its core AI solution, while leaving room for additional models for specific use cases such as structured data extraction from submissions.

In response to a question from KBW’s McJoynt about potential AI disruption, LeBlanc said Octave is not a broker and is focused on being a pure-play MGA platform. He said he views the risk of AI disintermediating the MGA market as more limited, particularly in commercial and more complex specialty risks, while emphasizing that AI will be a core component of Octave’s growth and oversight strategy.

LeBlanc said Octave continues to see a “deep and robust” pipeline for startup MGAs, though the company expects to launch one to two in 2026 after a significant number of launches in 2024 and 2025.

Guidance Unchanged After Strong Start

Asked by Hughes whether first-quarter results were consistent with guidance initially presented in February, LeBlanc said the quarter was ahead of the company’s plan and expectations. He said Octave sees tailwinds carrying through the rest of the year from programs launched over the past couple of years.

LeBlanc confirmed that guidance remains unchanged for now, adding that the company will consider adjusting guidance in upcoming quarters.

Trick said Octave acquired an additional 10% of Octave Ventures at the end of the quarter, along with additional stakes in four other MGAs, for a total cost of about $44 million. He said the transactions were funded with cash and an expansion of the company’s existing term loan facility. In response to Hughes, Trick said no additional non-controlling interest buy-ins are currently planned for the rest of the year.

LeBlanc said Octave remains focused on executing its strategy, with organic growth as the primary driver. He also said Everspan is “well-positioned” after portfolio rebalancing and that reducing corporate expenses will remain a central focus in coming quarters.

About Octave Specialty Group NYSE: OSG

Ambac Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AMBC is a specialized financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Through its principal subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corporation, the company provides financial guarantee insurance and surety bonds designed to enhance the credit quality of public finance and structured finance transactions. Ambac’s offerings are tailored to municipal issuers, financial institutions and corporate borrowers, supporting infrastructure projects, energy and transportation initiatives, as well as asset-backed securities.

Ambac’s core business activities center on credit enhancement and risk-transfer solutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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