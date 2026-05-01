Ocugen (OCGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $0.4180 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.19) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 2,626.38% and a negative net margin of 1,192.18%. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.80. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ocugen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Report on OCGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 114,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company's stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

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