Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Oculis logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually strong trading: About 1,215,957 shares changed hands (a 271% jump from the prior session) as the stock last traded near $26.92 and was trading up roughly 3.9%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but skewed positive: Seven analysts have Buy ratings versus one Sell, giving a consensus target of $43.86, with recent price-target raises (e.g., Stifel to $50, Needham to $40) even as some firms (Wall Street Zen, Weiss) maintain sell views.
  • Company remains loss-making but advancing clinical pipeline: Oculis has a $1.59B market cap and negative earnings (reported -$0.51 EPS vs. -$0.43 expected and analysts forecast -2.17 EPS for the year), while advancing topical/nasal ophthalmic candidates including OCS-01, OCS-05 and OC-02.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,215,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session's volume of 327,384 shares.The stock last traded at $26.9190 and had previously closed at $26.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oculis from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Oculis from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Oculis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCS

Oculis Trading Up 3.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 8,173.41%. Analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oculis Right Now?

Before you consider Oculis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oculis wasn't on the list.

While Oculis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines