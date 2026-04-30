Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,215,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session's volume of 327,384 shares.The stock last traded at $26.9190 and had previously closed at $26.45.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oculis from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Oculis from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Oculis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCS

Oculis Trading Up 3.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 8,173.41%. Analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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