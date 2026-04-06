ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading 10.1% Higher - What's Next?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.2660. Approximately 282,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,133,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODD. KeyCorp cut their price target on ODDITY Tech from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America cut ODDITY Tech from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ODDITY Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODDITY Tech

ODDITY Tech Trading Up 6.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.92.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODDITY Tech news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 9,604 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $123,411.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $630,343.90. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 134.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ODDITY Tech by 530.3% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company's stock.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

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