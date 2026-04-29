OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.38-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Read Our Latest Report on OGE

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy's payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $292,830.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske purchased 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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