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Oil Stocks To Watch Now - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Valero (VLO), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Occidental (OXY) are MarketBeat's five oil stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Oil stocks' values closely track crude-oil prices and energy fundamentals — supply/demand, geopolitics, and OPEC decisions — offering dividend income and upside but carrying significant commodity-price and operational risk.
  • Heightened geopolitical tension around the Strait of Hormuz has revived talk of a $100 barrel, which could boost major producers and refiners while increasing market volatility.
  • Five stocks we like better than ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, Valero Energy, ConocoPhillips, and Occidental Petroleum are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses involve crude oil — including exploration and production (E&P), integrated majors, midstream pipeline and storage operators, refiners, and oilfield service firms. Their market value tends to track crude-oil prices and energy-sector fundamentals (supply/demand, geopolitics, OPEC decisions, regulation), making them cyclical investments that can offer dividend income and upside but carry significant commodity-price and operational risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

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