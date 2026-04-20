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Oil Stocks Worth Watching - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and SLB (SLB) were flagged by MarketBeat’s screener as the oil stocks to watch, having the highest dollar trading volume among oil names in recent days.
  • These companies’ businesses span upstream, downstream, refining, and energy-technology services, so their share prices are highly sensitive to oil prices, geopolitical events, and industry-specific factors.
  • Recent market drivers cited include heightened geopolitical risk around the Strait of Hormuz and rising LNG demand, both of which can amplify trading activity and price volatility in these stocks.
  • Five stocks we like better than ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, and SLB are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the exploration, production, refining, transportation, or servicing of crude oil and petroleum products. Their prices typically move with changes in oil prices, geopolitical events, and industry-specific factors (like production decisions, regulatory shifts, and capital spending), making them a common way for investors to gain exposure to the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

SLB (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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