Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 1.3% - Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $48.7530. Approximately 4,886,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,244,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKLO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 1.3%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,529.79. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 691,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,749,533.25. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,238,766 shares of company stock worth $93,585,861. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here