Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 4.2% - Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $66.9220. Approximately 24,193,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 10,599,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.21.

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More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Texas Capital raised Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $834,749.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,717,288.64. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at $906,529.79. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 818,766 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,860 shares of the company's stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oklo by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oklo by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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