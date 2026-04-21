Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.9229.

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OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $1.40 target price on Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $2.50 target price on Olaplex in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Olaplex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Report on OLPX

Insider Activity at Olaplex

In related news, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 34,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $44,052.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 982,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,238,397.30. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Dunleavy sold 93,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $118,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,026,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,875.10. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,442 shares of company stock valued at $271,457. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,124 shares of the company's stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Olaplex by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,909,836 shares of the company's stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,423 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Olaplex by 1,314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,013 shares of the company's stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,369 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,876 shares of the company's stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,139 shares of the company's stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 946,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Stock Up 0.5%

OLPX opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. Olaplex had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex, Inc NASDAQ: OLPX is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

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