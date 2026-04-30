Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the company's previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $199.42.

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Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.1%

ODFL traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.72. 526,359 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,622. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.59. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $233.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,977.06. The trade was a 21.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,128,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 712,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,832,056. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 80,134 shares of company stock worth $15,640,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $3,422,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,672 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 53,417 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,136 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Old Dominion Freight Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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