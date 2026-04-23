Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.70.

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View Our Latest Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $702.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $511,971.90. This trade represents a 59.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 58,548 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the bank's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,197,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,208,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Old National Bancorp

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About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp NASDAQ: ONB is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

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